By Dapo Akinrefon

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, raised the alarm over the increasing spate of insecurity in the country, saying terrorists masquerading as bandits are all over the country.

Aare Adams spoke in Agbara – Igbesa, Ogun state, during the open -air National Coordinating Council meeting, NCC, of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC.

The Yoruba Generalissimo faulted the approach of the Federal Government, disclosing that the security challenges across the country are on the increase, with terrorists wreaking untold havoc in the country.

He also said that the security situation in the southwest mounts up daily in such an alarming rate, noting that it is unfortunate for the Federal Government to describe terrorists as bandits.

His words: “A number of events have justified my position on the unfortunate security situation in the country. It is never a new thing to say it that terrorists have invaded the country, using the toga of bandits to traumatize us and wreak untold havoc on the entire country,

“Information at my disposal truly shows that they are presently in the southwest making efforts to spread their act of terrorism to our region. But we must state it clearly that we will not allow them to turn the region to a charnel or repository for dead bodies. We will resist any attempt to turn the southwest to Afghanistan,where the Taliban holds sway.”

Adams applauded the role of the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed Amotekun and other security groups in reducing the rate of insecurity in the southwest, adding also that the security architecture of the region has improved greatly with the emergence of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group, SSSG.

He said: “We need not be told that the security situation in the country is appalling, apparently because those that need to tackle the problem didn’t do much in terms of approach and strategy,

“All over the world, issue of security remains a grassroots affairs, with effective synergy among the people who have the capacity to assist the police in ensuring that the environment is safe for people. For instance, the case in the North East, North West and North Central is even worse. Zamfara is now the epicentre of criminal activities, even Katsina, which is the country home of president Buhari is not spared. So, it is a serious issue.”

Vanguard News Nigeria