By Dayo Johnson

MONARCHS, local council chairmen and other stakeholders in Ondo North Senatorial District, have raised the alarm over invasion by criminals from border towns to perpetrate crimes in their communities.

They, therefore, warned the culprits to relocate from their communities, or face dire consequences.

The Ondo North Senatorial district consists of six local councils and is notorious for kidnapping, raping, killings, robberies and other crimes.

A huge number of people have been killed, robbed, kidnapped and raped in the areas, due to the deplorable condition of the roads.

Three traditional rulers in the district and the council chairman of Akoko North-West raised the alarm and served the criminals notice, weekend, during the 30th anniversary of the council.

The three monarchs who raised the alarm and read the riot act at the Cross Creek Golf Club, Ilado, Akure, the Ondo State capital, include the Owa of Ogbagi, Oba Victor Adetona; Oluyani of Akoko, Joel Daudu; and Akala of lkaramu, Andrew Momoh.

Also, the council Chairman of Akoko North West, Ayodele Akande, who hosted the council stakeholders said the activities of the bandits had become an embarrassment to the people in the senatorial district.

Akande, however, said that efforts were ongoing between the state and its neighbouring states to curb the incessant cases of criminality and insecurity in the border towns.

“Though, some people have labelled Akoko land as a criminal hideout, I want to tell you that things have totally changed and tranquillity has been restored in the whole land.

“That notwithstanding, we are still having issues in the border towns with other neighbouring states.

“Akoko land has borders with there states to be specific: Ekiti, Kogi and Edo states and by the time the criminals come from those states, they would come into our area in Akoko without notice, strike and move back to their bases and security agencies seem not to have power to pursue them to their states.

“We have registered this complaints to the appropriate authority and security agencies for them to strengthen their collaboration with the neighbouring states.’’

Also, the monarchs took turn to warn the bandits to stop giving the senatorial district a bad name, saying, “enough is enough.’’

Oba Momoh, who lamented that the criminals “ usually come from the border towns to commit crimes and escape” said it would not be business as usual for them henceforth.

“ Akoko communities are no more hideouts of criminals. They should relocate and that’s our decision in the senatorial district. We want a situation where our people can drive safely on the highways and our farmers can go to the farm without fear of being kidnapped.’’

The council chairman, Akande, said the six council chairmen have put in place strategies to rid the communities of the nefarious activities of criminals.

“We have enlightened all the communities in the senatorial district on the need to get rid of the criminals. We have mobilised the vigilante groups, local hunters on this worrisome dimension that crime has taken in our communities.

Akande said that “Akokoland would no longer be the den of kidnappers and other criminal-minded people. Our people should be free to go about their daily businesses without any fear.’’

The monarchs and the council chairman lauded the governor for the establishment of Amotekun noting that the security outfit “has really curbed the rampaging activities of the bandits in the senatorial district.

They called on all tiers of government to take the issue of security more seriously.

Activities lined up for the 30th anniversary include golf kitting, an Economic Summit with the theme ‘’Enhancing local government economic stability in the post pandemic era – Challenges and Prospect.’’

The summit slated for September 25 would be to be presented by the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Akoko-Edo Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason while a youth summit is slated for September 23.

A seasoned administrator and former National President of NULGE, Dr Deji Akinwalere will also deliver a paper on local government administration in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria