By Henry Umoru

TO boost the war against insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent two bills to the Senate for approval.

The bills are Transmission of Explosives Bill 2021; and Control of Small Arms and Light weapons Bill 2021.

Coming at a time Nigeria is facing indulgence of small arms and light weapons by criminal elements, President Buhari in his letter to the Senate said the two bills when passed will control the rate of small arms, light weapons and explosives in the country.

He added that the Bill on the control of small arms and light weapons seeks to transform the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons into a National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan read President Buhari’s letters dated August 27 as the lawmakers resumed from recess, Tuesday.

The letter titled: “Transmission of the control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration” read: “Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as emended), I forward herewith, the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 for the kind consideration by the Senate.

“National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, when fully operationalized, would go a long way at expressing Nigeria’s optimism and practical commitment to the global fight against the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, including the mopping up of existing Small Arms and Light Weapons which have become a significant driver of insecurity across the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

In the other letter titled: “Transmission of the Explosives Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for contribution,” the President said: “Pursuant to Section 56(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as emended), I forward herewith the Explosives Bill 2021 for the kind consideration by the Senate

“The Explosives Bill 2021 seeks to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.”

