New device equipped with Super moon mode and Hybrid Zoom

Global smartphone company, Infinix, launched the new ZERO X Pro at an exclusive event in Radisson Blu Ikeja. The launch event themed #SeeBeyond, show in attendance Key tech, photography and lifestyle experts including Tobi Ayeni (Miss Techy), TYBello, George Okoro, Alex Ekubo and Osas Ighodaro.

The Newly unveiled device comes in three colour variants of Nebula Black, Starry Silver and Tuscany Brown, and is equipped with cutting edge camera features that capture visuals outside of the norm, including super moon-mode, night-selfie mode, periscope lens and a powerful hybrid zoom. The device which is considered an affordable luxury has set the stage for a whole new era of smart phone technology.

An important inspiration behind the design and features of the new Zero X series was derived from human’s desire to do the extra ordinary, to be more to strive of the impossible: be it man’s first footsteps on the moon or inventions that solve global issues. The need to see beyond, this is the driving factor that has led to the development of this product.

Speaking at the launch, Infinix representative, Kevin Olumese, said, “The Zero X series is an amazing addition to the Infinix Family, we are proud of its photography and gaming capabilities. We know every user who purchases the device will be equally amazed.”

Attendees of the event also had the opportunity to gain expert advice from photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro, on how to get into a creative mindset and learn how the ZERO X Pro smartphone enables users to capture impeccable images of nature and lifestyle. The innovative device, which is part of the new ZERO X Series, bridges the gap between smartphone cameras and professional imaging.

“It is quite exciting to see a phone that can capture the moon. You can see beyond and gaze at the stars just like you would with a telescope. I’m intrigued to see what infinix is going to do next,” TY Bello said.

As part of the launch campaign initiatives Infinix and Royal Observatory Greenwich recently embarked on a corporate partnership to introduce the ZERO X Series to a global audience. During the event, technology KOL, The Tech Chap demonstrated the power of the smartphones’ “Super Moon Mode” by showcasing his experience using the ZERO X Pro’s high-performance camera technology. The audience were treated with a juxtaposition of a portrait of the moon that was shot through a telescope, and another using the ZERO X Pro smartphone.

“Technology is all about innovation and pushing boundaries, both in terms of new features and also accessibility with how affordable it is,” said The Tech Chap. “The flagship ZERO X Pro offers a great all-round experience and its impressive camera setup literally, and figuratively, shoots for the moon!”

With the See Beyond event and corporate partnership with the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Infinix continues its mission towards creating a world that allows for the next generation to explore the universe and discover the endless possibilities that are ahead of them.

The cutting-edge technology integrated into Infinix’s ZERO X Pro is the beginning of what the brand aims to achieve in its journey towards closing the gap between smartphone technology and stunning photography. Through this device, Infinix seeks to empower today’s youth to pick up their smartphone and create something visually incredible.

The Zero X series will vary in price across regions and will retail in Nigeria for N151,000 for the Zero X and N187,000 for the Zero X pro. First 500 people to buy the Zero X or Zero X Pro get a gift box worth 10k and 7Gb instant data reward from 9mobile.