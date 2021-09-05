By Tunde Oso

StraightVisas has urged intending travellers, who engage consultants in processing their documents to make sure they are involved in every aspect rather than depending solely on the consultants.

Founder of StraightVisas, Abraham Great, who gave this advice in Lagos on Thursday, said many young Nigerians; most times have their visa applications rejected because they are in a hurry and hence make mistakes or alter their paperwork.

StraightVisas is a USA, UK, Dubai and Canadian Immigration Consultancy firm that provides solutions for high net worth individuals seeking dual nationality in areas of: business migration (for business investors and innovators), special talent visas, holiday visa and point-based migration programmes.

According to him, Nigerians are impatient to understand the visa requirements. “The first thing I always tell people is to present legitimate documents,” adding that the decision on whether to grant visa or not are now taken by most embassies outside Nigeria.

Great disclosed that the other aspect Nigerians get wrong in their visa applications is forgery, adding that the reason why people forge is because they think they are not qualified, maintaining that if an applicant meets the right immigration adviser, anybody can migrate, so, I will encourage Nigerians, “do your visa processes legitimately.”

“Our immigration firm is Straightrecord and we have a website, www.straightvisas.com. The company is Straightrecord because we try to set your record straight. When we say Straightvisas, we make sure you follow steps and straight you get your visa.

“Please don’t count on anyone, don’t even count on me, make sure you are the chief commander of your visa application process. Check the documents. You can be barred or enter into a series of refusal because somebody that does not know you well has filled a piece of information for you or has used documentation for you that a department in the embassy has flagged.”

He further said: “if you sit down correctly, there is a way you can actually package it and you will still be accepted. And if you were not accepted, I would advise Nigerians not to take visa refusal personal. A lot of these embassies work on a daily or weekly basis on quotas.

“If you had done it correctly, you can try again, you may be in the next quota and they will grant you.”