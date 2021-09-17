….As Omo Eko Pataki kicks

By Adesina Wahab

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Visitor to the Lagos State University, LASU, yesterday, approved the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, as the Ninth Substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, Prof. Olatunji-Bello’s appointment follows her recommendation by the Selection Committee of the Governing Council and Senate of LASU, and done by the LASU Law, Cap 169 Vol 7, Laws of Lagos State.

Olatunji-Bello is a Professor of Physiology and former Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university between January and October 2011.

Born in Lagos on April 23, 1964, she had her primary education at Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, from 1970 to 1974, and her secondary education at Lagos Anglican Girls Grammar School, Surulere, between 1974 and 1979.

She assumed duty as the first Professor of Physiology in Lagos State University College of Medicine on October 2, 2007.

On December 22, 2008, she was elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for two years, and re-elected for a second term in 2010.

She’ll take LASU to greater heights, says Louis Odion

Congratulating Olatunji-Bello on her appointment, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mr Louis Odion, said her impeccable originality as a scholar sets her apart.

Odion, in his congratulatory message, said: “Watching her deliver her seminal Inaugural Lecture to a packed auditorium at LASU back in 2009 (12 years ago!), I knew instinctively she would go places. Today, my hunch has been proved right. Finally, enter the ninth Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Professor Olatunji-Bello.

“Indeed, anyone who has followed her career trajectory in academia in the last three decades will attest to her impeccable originality as a scholar with significant contributions to the body of knowledge. A distinction further garnished by an exemplary character as a tested, first-class administrator and a God-fearing woman.

“I have no doubt this unique convergence of rich experiences and sterling qualities will enable her to take LASU to greater heights in times ahead. Doubtless, she has come a long way.”

Omo Eko Pataki kicks

Meanwhile, a pressure group, Omo Eko Pataki, has kicked against the choice of Olatunji-Bello, describing it as a gross marginalization of Lagosians.

In a statement by the Trustee of Omo Eko Pataki, Maj-Gen. Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), the group said such a skewed appointment has further pushed the natives into sheer servitude.

The statement reads: “The Lagos State government of one size fits all policy of marginalisation of Lagos State indigenes is pushing the natives further into an enclave of sheer servitude. This unwholesome decision of the government will not stop us from speaking out.

“ÌmÍ Eko Pataki will never be blackmailed or threatened into silence. We will continue to defend and protect the collective heritage and the dignity of our people against the ravages of the scourge of aliens

“It is so obvious now that the government of Babajide Sanwo-Olu is indifferent and contemptuous of the popular feelings of the indigenous community. With the skewed decision to appoint Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a native of Ondo State as the new Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Lagosians have been inflicted with an unpopular candidate far and above well-qualified natives.

“We at ÌmÍ Eko Pataki are particularly saddened and troubled with this brazen miscarriage of justice. This decision is a lie. This is a pyrrhic victory for the ephemeral tools of power. We will not be silenced.”

We will continue to resist and rail against injustice until the truth prevails over falsehood.”

