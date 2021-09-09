Onwordi

Delta-born philanthropist, Mr. James Endurance Onwordi also known as Ibori Ubulu has promised to empower more youths in Delta State.

He said this while congratulating 30 youths he empowered from Aniocha South on Entrepreneurship.

Onwordi noted that nothing will stop him from empowering more youths to be self-reliant.

He commended the State Government for the achievements recorded in youths development.

“As a youth, I know what my fellow youths are facing.It will be unfair for me not to help our youths in creating jobs for themselves.

“As it is today, we are not comfortable with the level of crimes around us and this is caused by joblessness.

“The government can not do this alone and that is why I have decided to always support the youths in Delta State in building a better society.

“It’s my believes that youth empowerment will keep our youths from social vices and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic development of our state and the country.

“The 30 youths I recently empowered for entrepreneurship in Aniocha South are doing well and will support more youths”.



Onwordi who has received commendations for his contribution toward the development of youths in Delta State said those elected or appointed to public trust must be dynamic in handling public issues because no two public issues have the same configuration.

He called on well-meaning Deltans to Support the youths toward building a peaceful society.