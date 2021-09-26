Music icon, Evangelist (Prof.) Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi (MFR), has commiserated with fellow music legend, Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, fondly called KSA, over the death of his wife, Honourable (Mrs) Risikat Adegeye, a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing the news of her death as a rude shock.

Obey, the Chief Commander, as he is fondly called by many, noted that it was indeed a trying period for KSA to have lost one of his wives, just as he expressed his condolence, saying, “I pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort my dear brother, KSA, the children, and the entire family she left behind.”

The evergreen musician described the deceased as a kindhearted and hardworking woman, adding, “ I recalled that she called me personally that she wanted me to play at the reception of the 70th birthday she organized in Lagos for KSA aside the celebration we had in Ondo, which I granted her. I pray to the good Lord to rest her soul in eternal peace.”

He said: “I know what it feels to lose a wife because the same thing happened to me when my wife went to be with the Lord over 10 years ago. I pray God to strengthen KSA because he needs.

to be strong at this time to be able to play the role of a father and mother to the children of the deceased.”

Obey who has been in London for about two months now for medical attention, had also earlier, congratulated KSA on his 75th birthday held September 22.

In his congratulatory message, Obey noted that, indeed, he and KSA have enjoyed the special grace of God as unique role models and music legends for decades and that the special grace can only be achieved through the help of God Almighty.

“As you have achieved the milestone of 75 years, I pray that God will renew your strength and continue to bless you beyond measures, my dearest brother,” he prayed.

