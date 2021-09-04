Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State at no time passed a vote of no confidence on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba.

Alhaji Abdu Labaran, Director-General, Media to Masari, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Katsina.

These clarifications came on the heels of reports suggesting that the governor passed a vote of no confidence on the IGP during his recent visit to Masari.

According to Labaran, there was no place where the governor made any statement reflecting such.

“I believe most of you were around during the IGP’s visit, you can bear witness that there was no such statement by the governor.

“In our investigation, we have come to understand that the Correspondent of the medium in the State did not send such a story to them.

“To our greatest surprise, the medium on Friday published the story with a leading headline that “Masari passes vote of no confidence on the IGP”.

“In fact, the governor, during the visit even sympathized with the police.

“As you are all aware, the IGP was here in Katsina, and during the visit, had visited the governor. There was no time or place when Gov. Masari said something like what was reported.

“Therefore, I wish to tell you that the medium had lied, it was a blatant lie they published, and we are highly disappointed,” he said.

According to Labaran, the state government is still waiting for response from the medium before knowing what action to take.

Similarly, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, SP Gambo Isah, described the publication as mischievous and an attempt to put the image of the Police into disrepute.

“The Command urges members of the public to discountenance the fake news, as the Force would not be distracted by such acts.”

Vanguard News Nigeria