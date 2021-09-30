By Chioma Obinna

HealthPlus Limited is set to revolutionise the country’s pharmaceutical industry with the launch of Nigeria’s first-ever e-Pharmacy. Nigerians can now access a doctor or pharmacist instantly at a click

Through the digitisation of the Pharmacy and retail services, HealthPlus will now be transformed into a fully automated one-stop-shop for Pharmacy Services Telemedicine Services Laboratory Services and, Beauty Consultation Services.

From the fully automated and interactive website, Nigerians can now access all the pharmacy services and consult a doctor right from the comfort of their homes or a click from their mobile phones.

According to Chidi Okoro, Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus Nigeria Limited, “We noticed a significant surge in online Pharmacy orders, and many customers organically resort to purchasing medicines online and getting them delivered at home. It is now considered not just the more convenient option, but the safer option as well.”

The ePharmacy is in response to the shift and give Nigerians quicker access to the country’s best pharmaceutical care,

It is also designed to deliver a user-friendly, all-inclusive online experience, that provides access to professional health care services using any device.

HealthPlus ePharmacy is a ‘one-stop shop’ for health care services including telemedicine and laboratory services in partnership with healthcare providers such as MeCure.Explaining the specialist nature of the ePharmacy platform, Chief Transformation Officer, Chidi Okoro also remarked that “our intention is to become the leading point of care for medicine use review, prescriptions management and pharmacist consultation services, by providing seamless end to end-user experience. We will also be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, blogs, newsletters and company announcements.”

Amongst the new features, such as the “Speak to a Pharmacist” chat button on the site, the ePharmacy platform is interactive and gives better access to foster improved communication with our patients and customers. ‘

The Chief Executive Officer of Alta Semper Capital LLP, HealthPlus’s private equity investment partner, Afsane Jetha, said the expansion was another great stride in improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria by providing access to high-quality yet affordable medical and beauty supplies through a new and innovative platform.

He said: “We remain strongly committed to supporting the company strategically and financially in the years to come.”

HealthPlus ePharmacy service is also offering its customers a 40 percent discount on selected items, as a special introductory gesture.

Vanguard News Nigeria