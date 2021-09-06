Football governing bodies FIFA and CAF have postponed Monday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match involving Guinea and visiting Morocco.

The decision to postpone the game is as a result of Sunday’s coup d’etat in the west African country, as well as the reported detention of its president, Alpha Conde.

“The current political and security situation in Guinea is quite volatile and is being closely monitored by FIFA and CAF.

“To ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials, FIFA and CAF have decided to postpone the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match Guinea versus Morocco.

”The match had been scheduled to be hosted in Conakry, Guinea on Monday,” CAF disclosed in a statement late on Sunday.

It added that information about rescheduling the match would be made available at a later date.

