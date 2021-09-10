Green Environment: ECO bus targets Nigerian market with full range

By Theodore Opara

NATURAL gas-powered vehicle manufacturer, Austrian Technologies Nigeria, has released details of its full range of ECO-Green buses, some of which are already in the Nigerian market.

It says the buses built with European standards for critical climate and infrastructure are targeted at private and public transport operators in Nigeria including schools and corporate organisations.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Austrian Technologies Nigeria Limited, Johann Rieger, the bus range is built on a single platform and comprises 8.5m length (Marcopolo size) for 60 passengers; 10.5m for 80 passengers, 12m for 100 people, 12.8m for 110 passengers and 18m accommodating 160 passengers.

The standard at ECO Green Buses, according to him, is a monocoque chassis-body structure with advanced frame safety technology.

All buses are said to come with maintenance-free DANA axles and adjustable front and rear air suspension with Firestone air bags.

All wheels have disc brakes with automatic slack adjuster from KNORR in combination with WABCO ABS. The possibility to convert gas buses to zero emission hydrogen operation upon local availability of hydrogen is another unique feature of ECO Green Buses.

Reiger said the buses are the safest and most economic mass transit vehicles which could reduce carbon footprints by 95 per cent and operating cost by 30 per cent.

He added: “We also have 5.4m (Toyota Hiace type) as well as 6.5m and 7.5m (Toyota Coaster) type buses.”

According to him, it is crucial for further development of Nigerian transport sector to include mini bus and other stakeholders in the public transport operations.

While noting that the buses were equipped with gas engines of higher emission standards (Euro 5) with no toxic, smog or smoke, guaranteeing reduced noise and lower fuel costs, Rieger explained that driving with natural gas was the most environmentally friendly solution, especially as it was sourced locally and required no forex.

Some of the unique features of an ECO-green bus are roof-mounted CNG cylinder with up to 500km range and gas leakage detection system; tyre pressure monitoring system; two emergency roof hatches (front/rear); fire extinguisher in driver’s cabin, automatic fire extinguishers in engine compartment; all disc brakes with automatic slack adjuster and the ABS.

Others are speed limiter, alcohol test and driver’s fatigue detection with driver’s biometric identification, CCTV camera system that can be directly integrated into the city surveillance system; reverse camera; handicapped ramp and wheelchair area.

Rieger listed some of the technical features of the bus as electronic dashboard with extended eco-telematics system, real time driver’s feedback on safety and economic driving and on-board video education with UNICEF support.

The bus is also said to come with 3H high-strength body monocoque chassis with front and rear buffer beams, roll-over frame safety and absorbed energy structure.

The buses are said to be easy to maintain, with its interior decoration material made of aluminum-plastic board, which is easy to clean and excellent fire resistance as well as moisture proof.

The firm stated, “The combination of the fully integrated digital cockpit and employment of high quality European core components are just some of the key factors that make ECO Green buses the cleanest, most economic and safest buses for Africa.”

Rieger said: “Up to 70 per cent of all components of the ECO-Green buses should be manufactured or assembled locally within five years of operation including the first green engine.

Additionally, the company offers bus simulator, bus scanners, telematics and ICT and intensive training of drivers and maintenance personnel to ensure proper maintenance of vehicles.”

