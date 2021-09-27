The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu the 111, has honoured Gov. Inuwa Yahaya with the traditional title of First Dan-Maje.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an eight-man delegation from the Emir`s Palace, led by Alhaji Ahmed Mu’azu, a former Bauchi State Governor, conveyed the message to Yahaya on Sunday.

Mu’azu said the emir was honouring the governor because of his excellent performance.

Presenting the letter conveying the award, the Emir’s Courier, Alhaji Usman Adamu, said “the emir is impressed the governor’s performance in the areas of healthcare, education, road construction and erosion control.

“We have witnessed a reduction in the destruction of houses by floods.

“Our coming to present this message is not political but traditional as a result of your numerous accomplishments,” he said.

In his response a senior member of the governor’s extended family, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru, thanked the emir for the honor done to the family.

He said the family had had a robust relationship with the palace over the years.

In his response, Gov. Yahaya said “ I thank God for this and for giving me a wonderful opportunity to get this honor from His royal Highness, the Emir of Gombe.

“The honour would inspire me to do more, it means more service, more dedication and more delivery of good service to the people of Gombe State.

“This is a mark of honor, I will not disappoint His Highness and the entire people of Gombe,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria