Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has urged parents and guardians to enroll their wards in school in the ongoing 2021/2022 enrollment exercise.



Fintiri made the call at inauguration of 80 new schools in Fufore and Guyuk Local government Areas, on Tuesday in Fufore.



The school projects were executed with funding by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) through the Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board (ADSUBEB).



Fintiri said that his administration had paid counter part funding to access N10 billion Basic Education Fund.



He said that the development based on understanding that contemporary governance structure was rooted in collaboration with development partners and donor agencies.



The governor commended the German Development Bank (KFW) and UNICEF for proving fund for the projects.



“I urge you to go every community in the 21 Local Government Areas to plead with parents and guardians to allow their children of school age to go to school.



“I also call on all indigenes of our dear state not to allow children to stay out of school,” Fintiri said.



The governor, therefore, called on the communities to protect the schools and other property from vandalism.



In his remarks, Dr. Salihu Ateequ, Executive Chairman, ADSUBEB, said that the board was performing three key activities that are crucial towards improving access to basic education.



Ateequ said that the board had inaugurated 56 classroom blocks, completed perimeter fencing of 29 of schools and constructed three toilets among others.



He said that the projects were executed in Fufore and Guyuk under the phase I intervention with support from German KFW and UNICEF.



“The 2021/2022 academic session has just begun and children in urban, semi urban and hard-to-reach communities need to be mobilised to school,” he said.



Also, Dr Tushar Rene, UNICEF Field Office, Bauchi, said that the UN agency had recorded significant achievements between 2015 and 2019, under the Towards Safe Schools Initiative Project (TSSIP).



Rene said that the TSSIP was being implemented with support of the Government of Norway and the German KFW.



He listed some of the projects to include Education in Emergencies Working Group (EIEWG), established under the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development.

“Supported continued learning during COVID-19 through the airing of home-based learning programme on radio and TV; reaching over 400,000 pupils and students in the state; including the development of Education Sector Contingency Plan among others”.