By Idowu Bankole

As the final eviction of the Big Brother Naija season 6 draws near, one of the housemates, Saga, has expressed emotional feelings about the eviction.

Saga, at the diary session, told Biggie that his greatest fear is to be left behind by Nini, a fellow housemate.

When asked by Biggie what Saga’s greatest fear about tonight’s eviction is, Saga said, “ I don’t really want to be left alone. I would prefer Nini and me to be evicted.”

Recall that Biggie played a prank on the housemates when he told Nini to hide from other housemates, an incident which threw Saga into a depressed state with social media buzzing about the incident.

Reports also suggest that Saga, who was emotionally traumatized, had his younger sister calling on Big Brother to end the prank as his elder brother was already showing signs of depression.

But Nini, in her diary session, told Big Brother that, “Saga made the show a lot easier for me. He made the ride smooth for me. I was able to stay focus having left my boyfriend and family.

When asked about who she would share a diner with – the dinner was a reward from Biggie after Nini agreed to play Biggie’s prank on fellow housemates – Nini chose her boyfriend again over Saga, whom the prank seemed to have taken a major toll on.

“I will like to take my boy to the dinner if everything is still right after the house,” she said.

Meanwhile, all housemates up for eviction – Whitemoney, Queen, Saga, Nini, Pere, and Angel— have all been expressing mixed emotions about the final eviction night.

Later tonight fans are expected to be thrilled to a special eviction night which has been described as having a new twist by the Big Brother

Vanguard News Nigeria