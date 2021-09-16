Mallam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA– HENCEFORTH,all individuals and corporate organizations who were into any form of information technology practice must register with the Computer Professionals Registration,or risk sanction,the federal government has warned .

Government’s action, according to the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu,was aimed at stamping out quackery, imposition and some other malpractices in the information technology sector.

The minister said this, Thursday, while inaugurating the 2021-2023 Council of CPN in Abuja,saying it was imperative to enhance government’s ongoing efforts at tackling the ugly trend in the sector.

Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, Adami explained that government was committed to making Nigeria a giant IT compliant economy.

According to him,the federal administration was committed to raising new generations of youths properly equipped with IT knowledge in order to position them for world challenges.

“The task of nation building through Information Technology is an enormous one, but it is something we can do. We are all aware of what a dynamic and progressive policy in Information Technology has done for many countries around the world. With our determination, commitment and professionalism, we can attain and surpass their record,”he said.

The minister added:”The Federal Ministry of Education is conscious of your efforts at enforcing the Act that established you by making it mandatory for all individuals and corporate organizations that are practicing Information Technology in Nigeria to register with CPN. The global practice is for professionals to regulate their profession properly in order to ensure standards and best practices.

“Therefore, all Individuals and Corporateorganizations that are into Information Technology practice should register with Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria).In this, Council has the support of the Ministry and of government in its

fight against quacks, impostors and all irregularities in the IT industry.”

On his part,President and Chairman of the council of CPN, Mr. Kole Jagun, said the council has developed initiatives to reposition the information technology industry in the country for sustainable developments of the nation.