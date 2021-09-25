By Emmanuel Iheaka – Owerri

A man, Lambert Osondu and his daughter, Rachael Osondu, have been arrested by the police in Imo State for allegedly killing and burying their son, Chukwuebuka Osondu for allegedly being stubborn.

Vanguard correspondent gathered that the incident happened on Tuesday at Umueze 2 in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was reportedly beaten to death by his father, and his elder brother, Ndubuisi Osondu, who is currently at large.

It was further gathered that the suspects buried the victim’s corpse in a shallow grave beside their house at night.

The suspects were said to have accused the deceased of indulging in vices that ridiculed the family’s name.

An indigene of the community who pleaded anonymity, said the suspects in a bid to cover up the crime, had told relatives and villagers that the victim had left for Ghana in search of greener pastures.

But according to him, one of the relatives who sensed foul play over the sudden disappearance of the victim, alerted the youths who went in search of Chukwuebuka, the last in the family of four.

Their mother was said to have died few years ago.

“When the youths of the community confronted them, his father claimed that Chukwuebuka travelled to Ghana. The youths threatened to burn down his house, it was then the daughter revealed that they killed and buried him.

“Police have arrested them but the elder brother is on the run”, he stated.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was under investigation and that the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

