By Japhet Davidson

In her bid to take arts to another level, renowned art teacher and Creative Director of The SweetArt Studio will from 25th of September entertain art lovers, collectors, promoters and students in a solo exhibition tagged A vision of colours.

For Gbemisola Ipadeola Falaiye, who has extensive experience in the use of various media such as charcoal, pastels, oil paint and Acrylic, the exhibition which is going to be her fisrt solo will afford her the opportunity to bring to the fore her wealth of experience to the public.

According to a statement by the artist, it is scheduled to open on the 25th of September, 2021 by 12 noon at The SweetArt Studio, SF 03B, Providence mall on Providence Street, Lekki Phase 1.

It will feature about 40 colourful pieces of art that explores and represents the heart of the artist in present times. Art according to her is the easiest way to uniquely express one’s views and beliefs. “ A vision in color shows the world in its true colors as perceived by the artist, with shades of gold and yellow ochre as a reflection of the sun on the earth and its forms. Art is not only for expression but also a reminder of what really is around us still. Our world may be full of chaos and darkness but we can create and be reminded of the beauty within and around us.” The body of works which is her first solo exhibition is made up of works in various media such as oil paints, acrylic, charcoal and pastels. Some of the works include,Maid in Sun, The Virgin world, Shapes and colors, the bloomer and others.

The SweetArt studio was opened due to Gbemisola’s passion for drawing and painting despite studying Sociology and Criminology in the university. She is of the belief that all children who show interest in art should be encouraged as art itself is in the heart of everyone and a very good means of expression.

Before devoting herself fully to The SweetArt Studio, Gbemisola taught children art and design in schools and private lessons. She has mentored over 200 eager young artists and currently guides art enthusiasts in different age groups.