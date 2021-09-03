By Ikechukwu Odu – Nsukka

Chinenye Ode, a widow, and mother of six children has become the fourth casualty of suspected adulterated kerosene explosion in some communities in Enugu State.

The late Ode, from Aku in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of the state died on Wednesday at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, ESUT, Teaching Hospital, Parklane in Enugu metropolis.

The President General of Aku General Assembly, AGA, Prof. Godwin Mba, who confirmed this incident on Friday said the incident has thrown the community into agony, adding that two of the late Ode’s children who equally suffered acute burns are still receiving medical attention at the hospital.

He also said “This explosion has been terrible on the community as whole. Mrs Ode’s two children are still in the hospital. She gave birth to her youngest child five months ago and the baby was also affected by the explosion. The incident as whole has taken so much from our people. The hospital management would recommend drugs and ask us to buy them.

“Our hope is that the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who visited the patients at the hospital few days ago has taken the responsibility of paying the bills,” he said.

When contacted, a personnel of the Department of Petroleum Resource, DPR, attached to the Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, Unit, Michael Eze, said the DPR is investigating the cause of the explosion. He said the personnel have visited the petrol station where the product was bought at Aku for necessary assessments.

Recall that a retired Headmaster, John Nnadi, his mother, Aneja Nnadi, both of Aku community, and Rachael Ezugwu of Eha-Alumona in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State also lost their lives to the kerosene explosion.

Vanguard News Nigeria