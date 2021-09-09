By Olayinka Latona

The paramount king of Kontagora in Niger State, and the descendant of Shehu Usman Fodio, Alhaji Saidu Namaska is dead.

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, a grandson of Nagwamatse, reportedly died at a hospital in the federal capital territory, FCT, after a brief illness.

The monarch who is survived by wives and children spent 47 years on the throne.

The Sarkin Sudan Kontagora was born in 1937 and ascended to the throne in 1974. Until his demise, Sarkin Sudan Kontagora was the longest surviving traditional ruler in northern Nigeria.

The deceased joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1961 before quitting to work with the Northwestern State Judicial Services as a judicial officer.

The Secretary to the Niger state Government Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane confirmed the death of the monarch saying his departure has created a huge vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

In a condolence, former Governor of Niger state and the holder of the high traditional title of Naaisan Kontagora Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu described the demise of the first class traditional ruler as a very huge loss but prayed Allah to grant him eternal rest and the family the strength to bear the great loss.