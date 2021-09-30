People are constantly in search of their calling. While some choose to excel in a particular field, there are also those who opt to work for the betterment of others. One such professional is Elizabeth Sommers, a renowned medical aesthetics injector and trainer.

She chose the medical field due to her passion for helping people. As a medical professional and leading aesthetic injector, Elizabeth Sommers helps people become the best versions of themselves. And she encourages others to follow suit.

A registered nurse and injector with 17 years of experience in the medical field and 12 years in the aesthetic industry, Elizabeth Sommers has never stopped learning and developing her skills. She mentions that seeing her clients satisfied with their treatments is one of the most gratifying experiences in the world.

Elizabeth says, “My passion for the medical field and my drive to help people allowed me to excel as an aesthetic nurse.” For her, medical aesthetics is not about money or glamour but about making a difference in people’s lives.

Today, many people opt for cosmetic medical procedures for a better lifestyle. According to Elizabeth Sommers, an enhanced yet natural appearance makes a huge difference in a person’s life. She says, “Medical aesthetics is not just about physical appearance but about making people feel good both inside and out.”

Having worked with countless clients, she recalls the joy they experience when they see the results of their procedures. She says that non-surgical procedures are safe and can deliver amazing results when performed by the right provider.

Sommers further says that with medical aesthetics, she was able to pursue a profession where both her interests—science and beauty—were combined. She says, “I always used to think what would make me so happy that I would want to do it every day for the rest of my life. I have a heart for helping people, so that’s what I chose to do.”

Today, Elizabeth Sommers is considered to be among the top 1% of aesthetic injectors in the industry. She is a trainer for leading companies like Galderma and Allergan, and through her expertise, she hopes to impact more lives and also teach others to do the same.