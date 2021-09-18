The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says two suspected notorious electricity installation vandals at Uruayom-Mgbakwu community in Anambra, has been nabbed.

The EEDC said the arrest was made through the assistance of vigilante team of the community.

The Head, Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

READ ALSO: Police rescue suspected EEDC transformer vandal from angry residents in Onitsha

Ezeh said the two suspects, identified as Emeka Anene and Nwoye Chinedu, both indigenes of the community, were arrested on Sept. 14 by a vigilante team of same community.

“Two were caught red handed vandalising a transformer belonging to EEDC, located at Uruayom-Mgbakwu community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over to Mgbakwu police station for further interrogation and possible prosecution,” he said.

Ezeh, however, expressed concerns over series of attacks on both EEDC installations and its members of staff within the South-East.

“The management of EEDC frowns at these acts that impact negatively on its operations.

“The company will stop at nothing in ensuring that anyone found culpable will be prosecuted accordingly,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria