…He’s hale, hearty — EFCC

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, slumped yesterday while speaking at an event at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Abuja.

Bawa, who stopped his remarks abruptly at the event organised by the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, told the audience that he needed to leave the stage immediately.

But the EFCC in a swift reaction yesterday, said its chairman was hale and hearty.

At the beginning of his remarks, he had said he would leave early because the management of the anti-graft agency lost an official.

“There was a time we seized 162 SIM cards from one person… I will need to stop here,” he said.

The development halted the event abruptly for about 20 minutes, compelling the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, to escort him out of the banquet hall when he regained some strength.

The anti-graft agency boss was taken away from the venue of the programme, even as the camera of a Silverbird Television, STV, journalist was seized by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, for filming the incident.

The cameraman was asked to leave the hall and also directed to delete the footage.

Reacting to the development, the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, said its chairman was hale and hearty

The Head of Media and Pubicity of the agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a two-paragraph statement: “The chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.

“This clarification became necessary, following an incident today (yesterday), September 16, 2021, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat. He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”

