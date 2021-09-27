By Gabriel Enogholase

EDO State Government has said that it would organise a state burial for late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, who passed on last month.

A statement in Benin City, yesterday by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, said the government was firming up arrangements with the family of the late music legend to ensure a successful state burial.

Sir Uwaifo died on August 28, 2021, aged 80 years. He led an illustrious career as a musician, artist and arts teacher, taking the culture, experiences and sound of Edo people to a global audience.

According to Iyoha, “The governor has approved a state burial for an illustrious and dearly beloved Edo music icon, Sir Uwaifo.

“The Edo State Government is working closely with the family of Uwaifo to ensure a seamless state burial.

“Arrangements are in top gear and we will disclose more details of the burial in conjunction with the family.”

