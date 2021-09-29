The Edo House of Assembly on Wednesday announced the receipt of list of 11 commissioners nominee from Gov. Godwin Obaseki for screening and confirmation.

The names of the nominees are contained in a letter dated Sept. 28, 2021 and signed by the Secretary to the state government, Mr Osarodion Ogie.

The nominees included, Osamudiamen lyamu (SAN), Prof. Obehi Akoria, Dr Joan Oviawe, Ethan Uzamere, Monday Osaigbovo, Marie Edeko and Joseph Eboigbe.

Others were Moses Agbukor, lsoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta and Mrs Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

The Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, after announcing the receipt of the list of the nominees during plenary directed the house committee on rules and business to begin their screening and submit its report for consideration on Oct. 4.

Meanwhile, Onobun also constituted a three-man ad hoc committee to investigate a petition by the Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria on alleged embezzlement of N100 million grant received by Mrs Blacky Ogiamen, on behalf of Edo market women.

The petitioner, Mr Lucky Orukpe, the President of Traders Welfare Union of Nigeria, who signed the petition, alleged that the fund was donated to the market women by Edo government under former Gov. Adams Oshiomhole in 2013.

Orukpe prayed the house to find out from the leader of the Market women how many of the women benefited from the grant.

The ad hoc committee as constituted by the speaker had Ephraim Aluobhosele (Igueben) as chairman with Nosa Okunbor (PDP-Orhionmwon East) and Sunny Ojiezele (PDP-Esan South East) as members.

The committee was given two weeks to investigate the allegations and submit its report to the house for consideration.

Also at plenary, the house adopted a proposed business calendar of 60 sitting days for the third session, second quarter of the seventh assembly.

