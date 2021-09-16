By Nkiruka Nnorom

Developmental Investment Bank, DLM Capital Group, has been awarded the ‘Best Development Finance Company Nigeria 2021’ by Global Banking and Finance Review magazine.

The award is in recognition of the institution’s dedication to providing leadership and excellence in Nigeria’s development finance space.

Commenting on the award, Emeka Ngene, Head, Investment Banking, expressed his delight on the recognition from Global Banking & Finance Awards and extended his appreciation to the DLM community for their continuous collaboration.

“It is indeed a honour to receive this recognition from such a prestigious body as Global Banking and Finance Awards. We are pleased to be associated with this award which speaks to our dedication and hard work in addition to the expertise and innovative solutions we have implemented over the years.

“This further demonstrates our commitment in designing and implementing developmental funding solutions for the development of the country. We are therefore dedicating this award to our team for their continuous support in ensuring that DLM Capital thrives in its pursuit to push the frontiers of developmental capital market solutions in the Nigerian financial ecosystem.”