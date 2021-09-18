Director General, Delta State Orientation Bureau, Eugene Uzum, on Saturday, charged Deltans to emulate the examples set by non-governmental organizations partnering with the state government to achieve a cleaner state.

Uzum gave the charge during the World Clean Up Day Commemoration organised by Elona Development Foundation in collaboration with Trash it Properly, Nigeria and supported by Rivive Africa Initiative and State of Youth in Asaba.

He said the effort of the civil society organisation in supporting the initiative of the state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, by cleaning up the city of Asaba, shows patriotism and hope for the country, hence the need for all Deltan to key into it.

While calling on Deltans and other civil society organizations in Nigeria to be part of volunteerism services, he urged the media to help inform the public on the dangers of indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Elona Development Foundation, Stella Macaulay, said her foundation which was out to ensure healthy living, would not support indiscriminate disposal of waste in the state, adding that a clean environment enhances good health.

Stella advised the public to always make use of waste bags in disposing their waste as dumping them in gutters inhibits free flow of water.

In the same vein, the founder of Trash it Properly, Nigeria, Favour Ejovwo, charged Deltans to take responsibility of their environment.

Ejovwo urged the public to avoid indiscriminate dumping of waste and understand that the state was not a dustbin.

Reacting to the recent threat on the earth, the founder of Revive Africa Initiative, Amb. Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole said there was need to take climate action that would engender sustainability of the environment.

Yole urged the public to always recycle, reuse and reduce their waste disposal.

Also speaking the State of Youth Delta State chapter leader, Ejimchi Collins urged youths to contribute their strength in achieving a cleaner Delta.