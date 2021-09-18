.

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

THE Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Wilson Oharisi III, has condemned the killing of a yet to be identified young man during the celebration of the Kingdom’s Iherin festival.

The killing which occurred on Thursday night around the Ughelli Main Market, caused tension in the metropolis, as traders stormed the palace of the traditional ruler in protest against the incident.

Though the circumstances surrounding the killing were still hazy at press time, some sources said it may not be unconnected with the protracted dispute between two communities in the kingdom over the ownership of the land on which the market is located.

Reacting to the incident, Oharisi lll, said the killing had nothing to do with the market, saying the lingering issues at the market had been resolved with an agreement that security posts be established at both ends of the market.

He said: “The festival has started and it will hold for nine days. Before the festival started, l did warn that nobody should carry any weapon but to my surprise, some people carried weapons.

“After the festival, I will address the matter so that such a thing does not happen again.”

Earlier, a member of the market committee, Deborah Kehinde expressed satisfaction with the traditional ruler’s handling of the matter, saying “he has given us police and soldiers to guard us in the market”.

