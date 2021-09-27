A crypto agent, Nnamdi Obinna on Monday appeared in a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a client of N10.8 million naira.

The police charged Obinna, 21, of Dape Village, Abuja with criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant opened a “hobbit” account for the complainant with his details, emails, phone number and the account has been managed by the defendant between February to July, 2021.

The Prosecutor said that the complainant, therefore, entrusted N10.8 million to his account for the purpose of purchasing cryptocurrency for him.

During Police investigation, he said, it was discovered that the Bank verification Number- 22189167822 he used to operate the above-mentioned account belongs to Samuel Nnamde.

He said that the defendant changed the password of the “hobbit” account and the complainant could not access it.

ALSO READ: Zoning: PDP won’t disappoint Nigerians — NEC member

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor said the matter was reported by the complainant, Chinedum Onyedikachi of Block 46 Low cost Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N13 million with three sureties in like sum.

Maiwada said the surety must live within court jurisdiction.

He ordered that the surety must be a civil servant of level 12, he or she must provide means of Identification, statement of account and valid address verified by the court staff.

He adjourned the case until October 27 for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria