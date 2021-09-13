… as 21ST Century Issues Partners DCC, LASG to Train Women on Climate Finance

Centre for 21st Century Issues and Natural Eco-Capital in collaboration with the Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, Lagos State Government and Global Gender Justice and Environmental Education Platform, (BothENDS), yesterday held a one-day capacity training on Climate Finance and Green Climate Fund (GCF) for women in Nigeria.



The workshop Themed: ‘’Understanding The Green Climate Fund Readiness Process in Nigeria’ was focused on how women can engage climate finance and facilitate engagement with the Green Climate Fund (GCF) processes in Nigeria.



While welcoming participants, Ms. Titi Akosa, Executive Director, Centre for 21st Century Issues, said that the GCF Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme was an important programme of assistance to help countries get ready to access climate finance. ‘It is part of the GCF funding and support modalities aimed at helping countries advance their climate change adaptation and mitigation priorities.



‘The Readiness Programme, aims to support country ownership and align GCF investments by strengthening the institutional capacities of National Designated Authorities (NDAs) or Focal Points (FPs) and direct access accredited entities (DAEs) to enable them prioritize and oversee development and implementation of country-driven strategies and low emission and climate-resilient interventions.

Represented by Mrs. Benedetta Ejiofor, the Director of Department of Climate Change, Federal Minister of Environment, Halima Bawa Bwari noted that till date, the National Designated Authority, NDA has reviewed over 30 proposals for GCF and issued over 20 “No Objection Letters” for various Project Concept Notes/Funding Proposals.



12 projects involving Nigeria has been approved; while 9 of them are for multiple countries involving Nigeria, one is stand alone for Nigeria-Nigeria Solar IPP. There are also 2 Readiness proposals approved for Nigeria in 2019.



While maintaining that the Nigeria is making huge progress in the processes of climate adaptation and approval of climate adaptation proposals, she said that Nigerian Incentive Based Risk Sharing System For Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) are currently undergoing accreditation with the GCF as (National) Accredited Entities under the small and medium categories.



Titilope Akosa further educated participants on the Green Climate Fund (GCF) Readiness and Preparatory Support Program and shared her knowledge on the need for women groups to come together to develop impressive proposals to access climate finance for mitigation and adaptation.



Other speakers include Adebayo Adekoje, who took participants down memory lane on the Nigeria’s National Adaptation Plan Framework of Ministry of Environment which aims to facilitate the management of Nigeria’s medium- and long-term adaptation needs in a coherent and coordinated manner.



Okebugwu Chukwuemeka of the Climate Technology Centre and Network of the UNFCCC facilitated on the need to promote the accelerated development and transfer of climate technologies at the request of developing countries for energy.



Kayode Ashaolu, of NIRSAL Plc educated participants on the modalities for putting together effective climate finance proposals and the credit risk guarantee that NIRSAL can give to aid the entire process and make it smooth sailing.

Over sixty participants drawn from women groups and CSOs across Nigeria attended the workshop.



The Green Climate Fund is a critical element of the Paris Agreement and is the world’s largest climate fund, mandated to support developing countries raise and realize their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) ambitions towards low-emissions, climate-resilient pathways.



There is no doubt that the workshop has further strengthened the capacity of local women at the state and grassroots levels with knowledge and skills to advocate for gender and climate finance and raise their voices to incorporate gender into climate finance and GCF processes.