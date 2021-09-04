By Emeka Obasi

Christ the King College (CKC) Onitsha deserves recognition and respect. In 1977, the school’s soccer team became the first from Africa to win a global soccer trophy. That was just before FIFA introduced age group competitions.

CKC, representing Nigeria, lifted the International Schools Soccer Federation ( ISSF) Cup at the Dublin ’77 championship. It was a tough game against Turkey after a good start that saw the winners moving ahead 2-0. The Turks bounced back, drew level and stretched the grand finale to penalty shoot out.

At the end,Patrick Ikeagu’s kick sealed victory for the Nigerians. It ended 6-5. Skipper Nnamdi Nwokocha led the team back to a rousing reception in Lagos. Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo shook hands with the boys and said bye. That was all.

Arthur Ebunam who was part of the squad feels the players should be honoured for that feat which opened the way for Nigeria’s ascendancy in junior world football. We got talking after President Muhammadu Buhari redeemed the houses promised Super Eagles for their second Nations Cup victory in 1994.

Ebunam who spoke on behalf of the CKC ’77 Team said: “ Emeka, I am happy President Buhari has appreciated the Super Eagles who won the Tunisia ’94 African Nations Cup. That’s awesome but no one is fighting for CKC, first team in Africa to be crowned world soccer champions.”

The ace midfielder explained that he had to come out because President Buhari does not toy with players welfare.

“I am convinced Mr. President will listen to me. I have been trying to get him and will not relent until he receives us at Aso Villa. You know, in 1984, Buhari doled out cash to athletes who represented the country at the Los Angeles Olympics.

“Gold medalists were offered 60,000 US dollars. Peter Konyeagwachie missed it by a whisker but got 40,000 dollars for his silver in boxing. The bronze winning 4x100m relay quartet earned 20,000 dollars each. Any athlete who made it to the final but did not win a medal, was given 10,000 dollars”, Ebunam added.

Ebunam who also played for the Green Eagles and scored in his debut against Gabon in the 1-0 victory over Azingo National in Libreville shortly after returning from Dublin, said with Buhari in charge, this is time for the long awaited reward.

“Let me tell you my observation. Buhari seems to have soft spot for Onitsha. I don’t know why. When he came in 1984 as Head of State, he picked Chief Chike Offodile as Justice Minister and made him member of the Supreme Military Council.

“I understand he was close to Chief Chukwuma Azikiwe and fulfilled his promise of building Zik’s Memorial and facilitating the construction of the Second Niger Bridge. Don’t forget that CKC is in Onitsha,” Arthur said.

Ebunam is also playing his cards well in the bid to reach the President. APC chieftain, Nze Modestus Umenzekwe confirmed this Osha legend. Presidential spokesman, Chief Femi Adesina and Sports minister Chief Sunday Dare will pretty soon receive messages from the ex- international.

“Adesina is so much into sports. Many may not know this. His father’s hotel was the abode of Shooting Stars on their way to African Winners Cup victory in 1976. Dare is a Jos Boy and journalist. I played for Standard of Jos, so I won’t have problems narrating my story,” the former school boy international stated.

The coach who took CKC to Dublin, Chukwuma ‘Its a Goal’ Igweonu, also played in Jos for Plateau. Raised in Gusau, he captained St. Paul’s (Kufena) College, Zaria to win the Davis Cup for Northern Region Schools in 1958.

“I began with Rangers but spent most of my time playing up North. From Standard, I moved to BCC Lions Gboko. My last duty was at El Kanemi Warriors, Maiduguri. I am thrilled to know that Chief Dare lived in Jos. That makes my mission easier, “ Ebunam said.

The CKC ’77 Boys were led to Ireland by Mr.I .A. Osifo of the National Sports Commission. The players were Nnamdi Nwokocha, Arthur Ebunam, Amaechi Igweobi, Sam Igwenagu, Sylvester Ezeani, Patrick Ikeagu, Okey Ozo, Peter Ogbodo, Paul Obiakor and Valentine Nnadi.

Also in the team were Benjamin Uzoka, Raphael Offodile, Anthony Okolonji, Mbanefo Chukwurah, Charles Oguemesina, Igo Nebedum and Emma Egu. Coach Chukwuma Igweonu was assisted by Gabriel Emenari. Accompanying referee was FIFA badged Philip Gomah.

Ebunam was so lucky in 1977. After the Dublin feat, he won the African Winners Cup with Enugu Rangers. In 1979, he was offered scholarship by Clemson University, South Carolina. He is a Textile Engineer with eye on oil and gas.

I agree with Arthur Ebunam. CKC ’77 should be honoured financially. In 2020, one of the goalkeepers, Paul Obiakor underwent surgery in Enugu. Rangers veterans had to rally round to help one of their own. Coach Igweonu and Skipper Nwokocha are late.

Both played for the Eagles. We got laughing when an outsider said if Obasanjo was stingy in 1977 when Buhari was a minister, Buhari’s hands are wide open in 2021 as Obasanjo begins to open up.