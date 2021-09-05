By Bashir Bello

The Death toll and the number of persons who lost their lives to the Cholera outbreak in Katsina State have risen from 101 to 150.

The Executive Secretary, Katsina State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya confirmed this to Vanguard over the weekend.

Dr. Yahaya said a total of 5,677 confirmed cases were recorded across 33 out of 34 local government areas that made up the state.

READ ALSO:Borno Govt confirms 559 cholera cases, 43 deaths

“As of 5th September 2021, only one local government area is not affected by the outbreak.

“A total of 5,677 confirmed cases were recorded in 33 out of the 34 Local Government Areas of the state.

“There is an increase in the number, but then the government is taking proactive measures, to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Part of the measures include procurement and prompt distribution of drugs to all the health facilities across the Local Government Areas of the state, active case contact tracing, and management, as well as training of health personnel on effective case detection and management.

“Other measures include, going house to house, with the assistance of the Voluntary Community Mobilizers, VCMs, who are teaching people the signs and symptoms, as well as how to prepare Oral Rehydration Solution, ORS, and Oral Salt Solution, OSS, among others,” the Executive Secretary, Dr. Yahaya however stated.