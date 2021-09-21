By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State Chapter has demanded “teaching and employment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary and secondary schools” in the State.

CAN also pleaded with the Borno State Government to rebuild all churches demolished by the Borno Geographic Information System (BOGIS).

This is even as it appreciated the effort of the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum for his prompt action in ensuring that justice is done and for identifying with the family of the deceased, late Ezekiel Bitrus who was shot dead by a security attache of BOGIS when youths of EYN Church Moduganari attempted to halt the Agency from demolishing the church.

In a press statement issued and made available to Journalists in Maiduguri yesterday, the Coordinator Borno Concerned Christian Youth Forum, Mr Ezra Bulus, said resolution and demands of the Forum were made during the remembrance service for the late Ezekiel Bitrus last Sunday.

Mr Bulus said: “As we all know that we are here to remember our brother, late Ezekiel Bitrus who died on the 5th of August 2021, when a local church branch of EYN Moduganari was demolished by BOGIS, led by its Executive Secretary, Engr Adams Bababe and for launching and dedication of album left behind by the deceased. “

The Forum apologised to Borno CAN Chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga and his Executive for the Youths reaction and attack on his personality as well as the destruction of CAN office, saying that the youths acted on earlier information which was later discovered to be false.

Continuing, Bulus said:” May we draw the attention of Borno State government on the following areas of great concern as indigenes of the State; Rebuilding of all churches demolished by BOGIS.

“Building of place of worship for Christians in tertiary institutions as done for our Muslim counterpart.

“Teaching and employment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary and secondary schools in Borno State.

“This will give opportunity for good moral upbringing among the Christian youths and children.

“Establishment of Directorate of Christian Affairs in the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Currently, there is no representation of Christians in the Ministry.”

