By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said he was saddened by the passing away of legendary Hausa poet and singer, Alhaji Isyaku Mohammed, “Forest,” describing his demise as a great loss to our political and cultural heritage.

In a message delivered on his behalf by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity), President Buhari said the late Forest was a household name in many parts of Nigeria, who used his melodious voice and unparalleled music compositions to campaign for his victory and that of candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

President Buhari in a statement by Shehu said, “His music and that of his compatriots enthralled followers who kept faith with the party. He will forever remain in our thoughts. My condolences to his family, friends and admirers.”

The family members, who spoke through Hajiya Habiba, the mother of the deceased, Alhaji Dauda Kahutu “Rarara” and Yusuf Haruna “Baban Chinedu,” two foremost singers and orators, expressed happiness with the President for standing with them in their moment of grief.

The other members of the delegation were Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the federation and Honourable Faruk Adamu Aliyu, the leader of the APC in Jigawa state.

