President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted two executive bills to the National Assembly seeking to control proliferation of arms as well as regulate importation of explosives into the country.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan disclosed this at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lawan said that the bills- Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 and Explosives Bill 2021 were accompanied by two separate letters dated Aug.26 and Aug. 27 by the President.

He said that Buhari in the letter on explosive bill said that the request for consideration of the bill was made pursuant to Section 58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that the explosives bill 2021 sought to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act, to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.

Lawan added that Buhari in the second letter, urged the Senate to consider the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021, to curb the security challenge in the country.