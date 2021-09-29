…..Says killers must face the judgment of man

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sadness over the gruesome killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, the husband of the late former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Dora Akunyili.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he shared the pain of the offspring of Prof and Dr Akunyili, their families and friends “whose lives will never remain the same after the inhuman and reprehensible act that happened in Onitsha, Anambra State.”

The President said he had fond memories of working with the late Dora Akunyili at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), adding that “Nigerians will never forget the memory of the amazon, who distinguished herself as a courageous, dependable and patriotic citizen.”

Enjoining security agencies and leaders of thought to work harder to bring an end to the violence being unleashed on innocent Nigerians, “the President assures the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the incident that the perpetrators of the heinous act will face both the judgment of man and that of God.”

