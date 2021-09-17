Chief Vera and Chidi Dominic were guest speakers at a seminar organised by BluePrint, where they taught participants ways to grow their niche on YouTube. We saved some memories for you.



Chief Vera and Chidi Dominic shared some trusted tips on ways to identify your niche on YouTube and grow it.

One of the key things they pointed out was that not all interests are business worthy so entrant content creators have to be careful when selecting and must know their passions. They also shared tips on monetization and ways to avoid plagiarism.

