By Arogbonlo Israel

Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Yusuf Adam aka ‘Yousef’ has given reason for leaving Nini for Angel.

According to the ex-BBNaija Season 6 housemate, he left Nini the moment he noticed she was bonding with Saga, hence, he had no option than to replace her with Angel.

Yousef disclosed this during an interview with Vanguardlive Tv on Wednesday.

Excerpts:

Why did you decide to go into BBNaija?

Yousef: I went into the show because I’m a model.

Was this your first time?

Yousef: Yes.

How was the experience?

Yousef: You learn how to be creative and meeting new people.

Who among the housemates did you connect with?

Yousef: I connected with Pere, Cross, and Angel.

Do you have any strategy?

Yousef: No, I didn’t go with any strategy, I just want to be myself and make people love me.

What are your plans?

Yousef: Getting to open restaurant and going into acting.

You had something for Saskay; what can you say about it?

Yousef: I was actually into Nini at first but Saga was there. I had good connection with Angel and the vibe was good with her.

How were you able hold yourself especially during jacuzzi?

Yousef: I could control myself.

Who do you think will win the show?

Yousef: Pere, Angel, and Cross.

If you are opportuned to join the show will you change anything about it?

Yousef: No.

Are you into any relationship?

Yousef: I’m not into any relationship. I’m open.

What’s your advice for others that wants to go into the house?

Yousef: I just want them to be themselves.

Do you think the isolation had effect on the housemates?

Yousef: It prepares you for what you expect in future.

What has changed about you?

Yousef: No, I’m just being myself right now.

Who do you think has strategy in the house?

Yousef: Whitemoney of course.

