By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the strong contenders in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Whitemoney came under attack during the week, when his Instagram page was taken down following reports by some people suspected to be uncomfortable with his incredible rise to fame.

The ugly development set social media on fire, with his over 700k followers on Instagram pointing accusing fingers at the supporters of Whitemoney’s ‘closest rival’ in the house, Pere.

Interestingly, the page was reinstated Wednesday after it was taken down for days.

His handler immediately diverted postings to his backup page and urged fans to keep showing their favourite housemate love while they resolve the issue.

The page got active again Wednesday evening, and it has since hit about 723k Following this milestone, his handler has hinted of getting the blue tick and joining the verified gang soon. Fans are anticipating the page hitting 1million followers in no distant time.