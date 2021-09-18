By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the strong contenders in the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Whitemoney came under attack during the week, when  his Instagram page  was taken down  following reports by some people suspected to be uncomfortable with  his incredible rise to fame. 

The ugly development set social media on fire, with his over 700k followers on Instagram pointing     accusing fingers at  the supporters of Whitemoney’s ‘closest rival’ in the house, Pere.

Interestingly, the page was reinstated Wednesday after it was taken down for days.   

His handler immediately diverted postings to his backup page and urged fans to keep showing their favourite housemate love while they resolve the issue. 

The page got active again  Wednesday evening,  and it has since hit about 723k  Following this milestone, his  handler has hinted of getting the blue tick and joining the verified gang soon. Fans are anticipating the page hitting 1million  followers in no distant time.   

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.