Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called for urgent remediation of the state’s environment following years of degradation and neglect.

Diri made the call on Tuesday night at a state banquet in honour of the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, in Yenagoa. He decried the hardship suffered by the people due to the exploration activities of oil multinationals, which he said had destroyed the state’s ecosystem.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted Diri as drawing the attention of the international community to the injustice and environmental despoliation of the land that has fed the nation economically.

He said despite measures by the Federal Government in addressing the issue, they only amounted to nothing due to insincerity and lack of political will.

ALSO READ: Buhari felicitates Buba Marwa at 68

“I like to place on record that our environment that has been raped and degraded over the years is seeking remediation.

“The previous administration, as a result of the level of degradation, decided to set up an environmental commission headed by the immediate past Archbishop of York, Dr. John Sentamu. Its report is yet to be fully addressed.

“We have some part of it and we believe that it would bring to limelight what the people of Bayelsa have suffered, particularly in the hands of oil exploitation and exploring companies.

“Our environment, particularly our water resources, are heavily polluted. Our economic activities have been crippled over the years because of the same reason and even when the Federal Government has taken some measures to address this, they are more like a slap on the wrist,” he lamented.

ALSO READ: Why we oppose anti open-grazing law in Lagos, says Miyetti-Alla

The governor expressed the hope that the state’s partnership with the UN would address most of the issues highlighted and usher in sustainable development to the state.

Speaking earlier, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, commended Diri for stabilising and ensuring peace and security in the state, stating that there is no development without peace. Mr. Kallon emphasised that peace and development were only possible when strong institutions drive development.

The UN coordinator also noted that the international body was not unaware of the injustice meted out to and the exploitation of the Niger Delta people and their environment.

The highpoint of the event was the honouring and decoration of Diri, his wife, Dr Gloria, and the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, as Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Champions.

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android