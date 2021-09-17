Barcelona top shots have held a meeting to discuss the sacking of the club’s manager, Ronald Koeman.

Koeman and president Joan Laporta have been at odds recently over a hypothetical contract extension, with the Dutch boss unimpressed with the lack of support he has been shown publicly by those in charge.

Up until this point, Laporta’s message has always been that Koeman has his full trust, but according to TV3 (via Marcelo Bechler), that’s not exactly the case.

It is believed that Laporta and his boardroom team have held a meeting specifically to discuss cutting ties with Koeman right now, with some in favour of making an immediate change and others keen to give the manager a few more weeks.

Before this week’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich, Laporta was keen to see the immediate change from the squad after an unconvincing start to the season. Not only did he not get that in that European game, but it is believed that he saw the defeat as a step backwards.

Vanguard News Nigeria