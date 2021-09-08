By Emmanuel Iheaka

Imo State government has unsealed the banks it shut down on Monday night in Owerri, state capital.

Residents of the state had woken up on Tuesday morning to behold almost all the banks in Owerri sealed.

All the banks on Bank Road, as well as on Wetheral Road were sealed by the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA), an agency of the state government for not having ‘building approval’.

Though the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had suspended the sit-at-home order it had earlier declared would be observed every Monday, banks in the state had closed for fifth consecutive Mondays, apparently out of apprehension.

Some bank officials had however, alleged that government sealed the banks for refusing to open on Mondays.

Our correspondent saw the affected banks unsealed on Wednesday.

When contacted, the General Manager of OCDA, Innocent Ikpamezie, told our correspondent that the officials of the banks signed an undertaking to obtain the necessary papers from the development regulatory agency within an agreed time.

Ikpamezie said government decided to allow the banks to reopen in the interim because they render public service.

” Bank officials just left my office now. The ones you saw open, they have come to write an undertaking that they will come to make the necessary documentation between a specified time. Some of them that have their process papers are also allowed to open.

“Because they serve the public, we said, give us a time within which you will come for necessary documentation, go and write it and sign; we have to keep it and hold them by their words in the interest of the public”, the OCDA boss stated.