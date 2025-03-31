NAFDAC clarifies reopening of Onitsha medicine market

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has announced that the medicine market at Bridgehead, Onitsha, was reopened on March 7 following a shutdown for comprehensive sanitisation.

Dr Martins Iluyomade, the NAFDAC Director for the Southeast, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

NAN reports that the agency had closed the Ogbo Ogwu and three adjoining markets from February 10 to March 7 to sanitise the medicine distribution system.

Iluyomade explained that there were administrative conditions every shop owner had to fulfil before their shops, previously sealed during the operation, could be unsealed.

He said that the process was put in place to prevent the recurrence of the issues that led to the market’s closure.

He highlighted that pharmaceuticals were highly regulated due to their impact on public health and national security, adding that NAFDAC’s mandate, under the NAFDAC Act, was to regulate and control the sales and distribution of drugs.

Iluyomade also clarified that the market had not been closed, contrary to reports from some media outlets.

He said that the process underway was focused on documenting and regularising the shops, ensuring that no shop would be unsealed without completing the necessary clearance procedures.

He said NAFDAC had set up a special desk to facilitate this process efficiently.

Iluyomade thanked the market leadership and the Anambra state government for their cooperation and understanding.

He further stated that the agency was not aware of any internal conflicts within the market.(NAN)