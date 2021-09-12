Auchi Poly student commits suicide

By Ozioruva Aliu

23 yr-old student of Auchi Polytechnic in Etsako West local government area of Edo State, identified as Solomon Oboh, committed suicide after classes on Friday.

The spokesperson for the school, Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed the incident, said he was yet to get the details.

Oboh, a National Diploma (ND 1) student of Public Administration, was reportedly found dangling in his room on Friday night.

A source said the deceased, in his suicide note, instructed that his mobile phone to be given to one Sandra, believed to be his girl friend whom he begged for forgiveness.

He said: “Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class, we only came home later in the evening to find him dangling in the ceiling of his room at Bawack area of South Ibie.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He wouldn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression”.