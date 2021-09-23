By Ike Uchechukwu

A Military Officer serving in the 13th Brigade Command of the Nigeria Army in Calabar simply identified as Lt. Chika Viola Anele was allegedly caught on camera dehumanizing a female youth Corp member.

Vanguard learned that the victim whose name was given as Ezeiruaku Ifenyinwa Fidelia, a female corps member was reportedly serving in the 13th Brigade.

Although it was not clear what brought about her disagreement with the corps member.

But in the video which has now gone viral ,the victim was seen dressed in her full NYSC uniform, the Army officer forced her to kneel down and she was seen pouring a liquid substance, suspected to be dirty water on her.

Mixed reactions has trailed the video since it went viral with a lot people reacting that the Army officer could have atleast respected the NYSC uniform or waited for her when she was on mufti

When contacted on telephone for reactions , the Army Public Relations Officer ,Tope Aluko said she was in a meeting but however promised to call back.

Her words: “please I’m in a meeting, I will call you back later”.

The NYSC state Coordinator did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his phone on the matter .

However ,an NYSC source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident disclosing that the State Coordinator was on top of the matter with a view to resolving the matter amicably .

“The State Coordinator is in touch with the leadership of the 13th brigade to resolve the matter ,” the source said.