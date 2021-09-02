The women representative of the All Progressives Congress, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Stella Okotete, is organising a two-day capacity-building workshop for all executives of the Progressive Young Women Forum, PYWF, from September 7 to 8 in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Interim Publicity Secretary, Theresa Tekenah, the workshop presents an opportunity for the PYWF executives to identify with the processes, responsibilities and duties expected of them and create a blueprint of responsibilities for members of the Forum.

The workshop would also be an avenue to orientate the executives on the mandate and objectives of the Forum.

The statement listed the objectives to include nurturing young women’s political aspirations, supporting young women candidates for political office and empowering young women in office to mentor and be mentored by other women in politics, business and humanitarian services.

The first day will focus on the PYWF strategy across the state structure, building team and vision, with breakout sessions.

The second day would have the flag-off of the PYWF grassroots sensitisation and mobilisation.

Tekena added that the National Women Leader had been working hard towards integrating women at all levels and giving them a sense of belonging.

This initiative is part of her commitment and effort towards encouraging women participation and equal representation in the political space, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria