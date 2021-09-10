By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

A Bill for a Law to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches has scaled second reading at the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Presenting the Bill during Thursday Plenary, leader of the House and member representing Oruk Anam state constituency, Sir. Udo Kieran Akpan, said when passed into law, the Bill would prevent the destruction of farms, crops, ponds, settlements and properties caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

Akpan who is also Chairman House Committee on Lands and House explained that the Bill would also promote the production of high and healthy breeds of livestock, as well as boost job and investment opportunities in livestock farming.

He added that “The Bill will also manage the environmental impact of open livestock grazing and protect the environment from degradation and pollution caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

“The Bill will also promote modern techniques of animal husbandry, promote international best practices in the dairy and beef industry”

According to the Lawmaker, the establishment of Akwa Ibom State Livestock and Ranch Administration and Control Committee, shall develop an integrated modern livestock development and production plan for the state.

He said the Committee will also provide technical support on the management and sustenance of ranches and organise training programmes to improve education in animal husbandry and livestock production.

The Bill which elicited the unanimous support of the legislators was committed to the House Joint Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Committee on Lands, Housing and Urban Renewal for in-depth study after it scaled second reading.

The Speaker, Aniekan Bassey urged the Committees to report back to the House within two weeks and adjourned plenary till next Tuesday.