Anani, Adeoti, Shobanjo, others speak at Dive In Festival

The Dive In festival, a global movement in the insurance sector initiated to engender inclusive workplace cultures is back for the third time in Nigeria, joining over 30 countries taking part across the world.

The organisers of the diversity and inclusion virtual event have unveiled its line-up of speakers who will discuss this year’s theme, “Mind the Generational Gap”.

The event, which will take place on Wednesday, September 22, on a virtual platform, will look at awakening the consciousness of the Nigerian insurance industry, re-directing the focus of key decision makers and employees generally to the realities of generational gaps in the industry and what that means for business and workplace relationships.

READ ALSO: NYSC signs MoU to enroll corps members in health insurance programme

Designed to tackle existing generational bias, traditional organisational hierarchies, and limitations for inclusion arising from a lack of active allyship, industry leaders will discuss the strategies that need to be adopted to drive active allyship within the Nigerian insurance sector.

Facilitating the 2021 Dive In virtual event in Nigeria is: financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi.

Also billed to speak on the panel is Omokunbi Adeoti, Divisional Director, Human Resources at Leadway Assurance with responsibility for Leadway Health, Leadway Hotels, Leadway Capital and Trusts, Leadway Asset Management, Leadway Properties and Leadway Vie in Cote d’Ivoire.

The strategic HR leader will bring her 20+ years of experience in transforming resource functions for various organisations to the conversation, while also sharing how she has helped organisations build positive work cultures that promote inclusion.

Nike Anani, Co-founder of African Family Firms, whose active allyship campaign pledge has stirred a positive movement across the media landscape, will also be joining the panel as a returning speaker.

She participated in promoting diversity and inclusion in the Nigerian insurance industry during the 2020 Dive In Festival.

The leading figure in generational transitions of family businesses in Africa, particularly in Nigeria, is gearing up to speak about the impact that hierarchy in legacy businesses has on employee’s confidence and their contribution across varying generations (Gen X, Baby Boomers and Millennials).

The other notable speaker includes Abimbola Shobanjo, who heads the Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability unit at AIICO Insurance Plc.

Speaking about the event theme, Shobanjo said, “Allyship requires being intentional about using one’s influence to advocate the underrepresented by taking positive actions to support them.”

Registration for the event opened on August 5 and will remain open until September 20.