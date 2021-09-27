Mr Tony Olofu, Anambra Commissioner of Police, has called for quality partnership between the public and the command in order to achieve the enabling environment for economic and political activities of the state.

Olofu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

He urged members of the public to coordinate themselves and cooperate with security agents in the course of discharging their constitutional duty so as to achieve desired safety and tranquility.

“I sue for public order, public safety, peace and tolerance among all residents and political parties in the state for the command to serve the public optimally.

“I implore the public to send factual information on happenings around their areas of residence to the nearest police station where they live.

“The Police also urged the public not to take laws into their hands but at all times report any suspicious act to security operatives within the scene of action,” he said .

Olofu reiterated his calls of peaceful political activities in the state to representatives of different political parties in Anambra as they engaged into electioneering activities.

“The police command will not relent on its strategic plans to ensure that the public enjoys peaceful environment either during or after the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state,” he said.

The Police boss assured the people of Anambra that the Command is committed to working with other stakeholders towards ensuring public order all through the political campaigns.

He assured equal treatment to all political parties and warned that the police will not entertain any form of rascality during the electoral process while appealing to all political actors to play by the rules of the game.

Olofu said as the head of internal security in the state, everything would be on ground to coordinate the security deployment and its sustenance for a peaceful political environment.

