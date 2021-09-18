.

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, for the November 6 Anambra election, Senator Andy Uba has assured that the state would fare better under APC -controlled government.

Addressing members of Afa Igbo bu ofu, a nongovernmental organization, who joined APC ahead of the governorship election, Uba said that by supporting his aspiration, members of the group have joined other Anambra people who are determined to liberate the Anambra state.

Uba said: ” I know that this group is eager to join others to liberate Anambra people and I assure our people that they will see a new Anambra.

“Anambra will change for the better under my watch and I am happy that you have taken the right decision to identify with the government at the centre.

“APC is a party that accommodates everybody and nobody will be relegated to the background during the Andy Uba administration”.

He explained that the party will tour all the local government areas of the state to discuss with the people, identify their needs and map out ways of solving them.

Vanguard News Nigeria